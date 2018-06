Have your say

Thousands of people paid tribute to their loved ones by taking part in this year’s Rowans Hospice Moonlit Memories walk.

People flocked to the city to take part in aid of Rowans Hospice, a charity that provides end-of-life care to people across the region.

To see our full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or on the icon on the main image.

Click here to see our full report from this year’s walk.