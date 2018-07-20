Over eighty prints and sculptures by Royal Academicians will be exhibited at Portsmouth Museum.

Over eighty prints and sculptures by Royal Academicians will be exhibited at Portsmouth Museum, including several that have not been on display for several years.

To see our full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main picture.

Featured artists include; David Hockney, Gertrude Hermes, Eduardo Paolozzi and Lynn Chadwick - all from the museum's permanent collection.

As part of the 250th Anniversary of the Royal Academy we have been awarded funding to provide gallery interactives, talks and workshops