Royal Academy hold exhibition at Portsmouth Museum – in pictures

IN PICTURES: An exhibition of art and sculpture by members of the Royal Academy has opened at Portsmouth Museum
IN PICTURES: An exhibition of art and sculpture by members of the Royal Academy has opened at Portsmouth Museum
IN PICTURES: Fabulous art on display at the Portsmouth High School DT exhibition

Portsmouth High School hold DT exhibition – in pictures

Over eighty prints and sculptures by Royal Academicians will be exhibited at Portsmouth Museum.

Over eighty prints and sculptures by Royal Academicians will be exhibited at Portsmouth Museum, including several that have not been on display for several years.

To see our full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main picture.

Featured artists include; David Hockney, Gertrude Hermes, Eduardo Paolozzi and Lynn Chadwick - all from the museum's permanent collection.

As part of the 250th Anniversary of the Royal Academy we have been awarded funding to provide gallery interactives, talks and workshops