Royal Marines band surprise Gunwharf Quays shoppers with flash mob

PORTSMOUTH shoppers were treated to a performance from trainees at the Royal Marines School of Music.

The band paid a visit to Gunwharf Quays yesterday – ahead of the summer performance at Portsmouth Guildhall next weekend.

Instructor Corporal James Dunlop said: ‘It was a fantastic afternoon, and was a great chance to play in front of the public.

‘The performers were trainees so don’t always get to go our and about – so I think they quite enjoyed playing and plugging their pass out parade next weekend.

‘It was another very warm day but it was really good fun.

‘It is always great to see and hear the band performing the traditional military marches like this.’

The band will be at the Guildhall next weekend for the pass out performance – with trainees going off into Royal Marines bands across the country.

Cpl Dunlop explained: 'Some of the band members are in their first year of training, while others have been doing this for three years, so there’s a really good range of talent.

‘Those who have been trainees for three years will be progressing to the full Royal Marines band after their pass out parade at the Guildhall.’