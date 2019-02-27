Have your say

THE Royal Navy will be testing a nuclear alarm but residents are being reminded that it is ‘nothing to worry about’.

Portsmouth naval base will be sounding the two-tone nuclear alarm at 9.30am today as part of a routine check.

Residents are being warned that it is just ‘standard practice’ and not be alarmed if they are in or around the base and hear it going off.

HMNB Portsmouth tweeted: ‘To anyone in and around #Portsmouth Naval Base: There will be a routine test of the two-tone nuclear alarm at 0930 today.

‘Nothing to worry about - just standard practice! #behindthewall @RoyalNavy.’

The alarm will sound for one minute but residents who hear it are being reminded that they need not worry.

Portsmouth naval base tests the alarm several times a year in February, June and October by agreement with various local authorities.