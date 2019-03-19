A ROYAL Navy warship has said ‘sayonara’ to Japan after spending two weeks in the land of the Rising Sun.

HMS Montrose is the fourth British warship to visit the country in 12 months.

The Royal Navy team pictured with the volunteers from the LifeHouse, in Southsea. Photo: Royal Navy

As well as tackling a range of training exercises with Japanese and American naval ships, the Type 23 frigate also spent some time alongside in Tokyo.

The warship spent six days in the Japanese capital, berthed just three miles from the city centre alongside her host, Japanese destroyer Murasame.

As well as seeing the sights on land and at sea, Montrose’s ship’s company also had the chance to experience Japanese culture from their counterparts on Murasame, who showed off some traditional cooking techniques. Montrose also gave a capability demonstration to officials.

Commander Conor O’Neill, Montrose's captain, said the time in Tokyo was ‘enjoyed by all’ and went to ‘strengthen relationships’ with the Japanese.

Royal Navy warship HMS Montrose has spent two weeks in Japan. Photo: Royal Navy

Montrose is now making her way to Bahrain where she’ll stay there for up to three years conducting security before making her move to Portsmouth.