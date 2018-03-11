Rugby posts vandalised in Portsmouth

Young rugby players were left kicking their heels on Sunday after vandals pulled down goals at Rugby Camp in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Rugby Club were forced to postponed a Hampshire under-14s cup final because of the damage.

More than 300 budding players also missed out on junior and mini rugby sessions at the Norway Road venue. The club’s director of rugby, Jim Pearce, said: ‘The posts on the training pitch next to Roko were completely down.

‘Another set of posts on the training pitch were at 60 degrees and had been snapped at ground level. It is an expense the club can well do without.’