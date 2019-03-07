Run-DMC frontman to appear at Portsmouth festival this year

Have your say

THE frontman of one of the most well-known rap groups in world music will be performing at a Portsmouth festival later this year.

Rev Run, the man at the helm of rap group Run-DMC, has been announced as the newest act at the upcoming South Central Festival – the replacement event for last year’s ill-fated Mutiny Festival.

Performing on Sunday, May 26 at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham, Rev Run will be joined by DJ Ruckus.

Making the announcement on their Facebook page, festival organisers said: ‘Rev Run is one of the most iconic figures in music.

‘The frontman of seminal hip-hop group Run-DMC, Rev has sold tens of millions of records worldwide and is widely credited for ushering rap music into mainstream culture.

‘An inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Run-DMC was named the greatest hip-hop artist of all-time by both MTV and VH1.

‘Together, Rev and Ruckus have performed at the Super Bowl, Cannes Film Festival, Oscars, and Grammys.

‘Do not miss this epic show for anything.’