Sailing fun to raise charity money

WATERSPORTS are on offer at a fundraising event being held by a marina.

Port Solent is running the Watersports Weekends on Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1.

Cash raised will go towards the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation.

Families will have the chance to get out on the water and try kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding in the sectioned off area of the Port Solent marina from 11am-4pm. A small charity contribution of £5 for the activities will need to be paid.

Lisa Fowler of Port Solent, said: ‘We’re looking forward to offering visitors to Port Solent and their families and friends the opportunity to have fun on the water and get a taster of some water-based sports.

‘After visitors have worked up an appetite on the Solent, they can build their energy back up with food at one of our popular restaurants and really make a day of it.’

Another watersports weekend will take place September 1-2.