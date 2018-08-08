Sailors on Portsmouth-based destroyer HMS Diamond monitor two Russian warships in English Channel

SAILORS on board a Portsmouth-based destroyer shadowed two Russian warships as they passed through the English Channel.

HMS Diamond sailed from Dover to watch the Russian destroyer Severomorsk and cruiser Marshal Ustinov on Tuesday.

HMS Diamond shadows the Russian destroyer Severomorsk and cruiser Marshal Ustinov as they passed through the UKs area of interest on August 7. Picture: Royal Navy

The Russian ships had finished taking part in the Russian Navy Days event in the Baltic port of St Petersburg.

Diamond moved into formation alongside the ships as they entered the shipping lanes between Norfolk and the continent, the Royal Navy said.

She then escorted them toward the Dover strait.

It is the second time the Type 45 destroyer has had to undertake such an escort duty this summer, the ship's commanding officer Commander Ben Keith said.

He added: 'While many families are enjoying their summer holidays, my ship’s company are working hard at sea to keep Britain safe and will continue to do so for as long as we are required.

‘I would like to thank the families of my crew whose support is vital while we carry out our duty to the nation.'