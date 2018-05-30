Sailors to be thanked for protecting fish stocks

SAILORS who safeguard the nation’s fishing stocks will be thanked for the work they do, as they tuck into freshly-cooked fish and chips in celebration of National Fish and Chip Day tomorrow.

The crew of the newly-commissioned HMS Forth, a Batch 2 River Class offshore patrol vessel, which is the latest addition to the Royal Navy’s Fishery Protection Squadron – will join their counterparts from sister ship HMS Tyne – at HMNB Portsmouth.

This event is championed by trade organisation, the National Edible Oil Distributors Association, and president Ryan Baker said: ‘National Fish and Chip Day is a nationwide celebration of the stars who work hard to bring Brits their favourite meal.

‘Whether near or far, on land or at sea, our Royal Navy always serve fish on a Friday so we are delighted that the crews of HMS Forth and Tyne can join us as we bring the whole industry together to celebrate and showcase the great British institution that is fish and chips.’

HMS Forth, commissioned in April this year, is the first of the five brand new Offshore Patrol Vessels being built to replace the four current River Class vessels, of which HMS Tyne is one.

The ships are larger, faster and more capable and have a flight deck which can embark a Merlin helicopter.

HMS Tyne inspects over 400 fishing vessels a year for up to 320 days a year, supporting the government with combatting illegal fishing around England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The work ensures UK fish stocks are protected for years to come.