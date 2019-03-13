Sainsbury’s are selling an Easter egg made out of CHEESE 

EASTER has traditionally belonged to those of us with a sweet tooth.

With shops selling everything from creme eggs to chocolate bunnies and not forgetting the wide variety of chocolate eggs.

However this year, Salisbury’s are launching an Easter option for people who prefer the savoury options.

The supermarket has revealed it will be selling a Cheester Egg from April 10 and it is exactly what it sounds like, an Easter egg made entirely out of cheese.

This will give cheese-lovers 11 days to get their hands on one of the eggs before Easter.

The ‘cheester egg’ is made from delicious cheddar using the finest milk from Lancashire farms and it will make a show-stopping cheeseboard centre piece for the family to enjoy following Easter lunch.

The smooth and soft texture of the egg is perfect for generously spreading onto an oatcake and pairing with some tasty chutney, both of which come included within the gift pack, so customers can make the most of the ‘eggcellent’ flavour.

Alternatively, those with a more no-nonsense approach can simply slice away pieces of the cheese egg and tuck straight in.

Emma Garvey, cheese buyer for Sainsbury’s, said: ‘We’re always looking for new and unique products to offer to our customers, especially during gifting periods throughout the year when people are on the lookout for something special to give their loved ones.

‘The Cheesalicious Easter Egg seemed like an obvious and exciting choice to expand our Easter egg offering and cater to cheese aficionados nationwide.

‘The egg is truly delicious and we can’t wait to see the response from our customers.’

The Cheesalicious Easter Egg pack from Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses is priced at £5 and contains 120g of cheddar cheese, one packet of oatcakes, and one sachet of chutney.

It will be available to buy from Sainsbury’s stores in the UK from April 10 and can be purchased online at www.sainsburys.co.uk.