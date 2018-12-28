Sale on drinks at Wetherspoon pubs in Portsmouth 

PUB-GOERS will be able to enjoy a sale at Wetherspoon pubs in Portsmouth next month.

Managers at the eleven Wetherspoon pubs in and around Portmsouth are reducing the price on a range of drinks from Wednesday January 2 until Thursday January 17 inclusive.

The drinks featured in the sale are a craft beer (Shipyard), one lager (Coors Light), two ciders (Strongbow Dark Fruit and Magners), Guinness, a guest ale, a selection of wines including three from Coldwater Creek (red, white and rose), three spirits; Gordon’s gin, Gordon’s pink gin and Smirnoff vodka (all inclusive of a mixer), six soft drinks; Old Jamaica Ginger Beer, ting (grapefruit crush), Pepsi Max, R Whites Lemonade, diet Pepsi and San Pellegrino (lemon and blood orange), as well as cocktail pitchers.

The Isambard Kingdom Brunel manager, Theresa Merry, said: ‘Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

‘The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.

‘As always, staff in the pub will serve customers responsibly.’

The participating pubs are:

- The Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Walk

- The John Jacques in Fratton Road

- The Sir John Baker in London Road, North End

- The Lord Palmerston in Palmerston Road, Southsea

- Sir Alec Rose in The Boardwalk, Port Solent

- The First Post in High Street, Cosham,

- The Lord Arthur Lee and The Crown Inn, both in West Street, Fareham

- The Star in High Street, Gosport

- The Parchment Makers in Park Road North, Havant

- The Denmead Queen in London Road, Waterlooville