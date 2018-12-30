Sarah Wellgreen: Crowdfunding page set up to raise money for family of missing Portsmouth beauty therapist

A crowdfunding page set up to help the family of missing Portsmouth beauty therapist Sarah Wellgreen has raised nearly £2,500 in donations.

The crowdfunding page, hosted on GoFundMe, was set up on December 8 and has raised £2,395 from 130 people in the first eight days.

Sarah Wellgreen. Picture: Kent Police

Sarah, 47, went missing from her home in New Ash Green, Kent, on October 9 and has not been seen since.

The mother-of-five had a part-time job at Puresun in Elm Grove, Southsea.

Her partner Neil James has made multiple appeals on Facebook for anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward.

A statement on the page says that the money will be used to provide a trust fund for Sarah’s family.

It said: ‘Working with a local solicitor and accountancy company with expertise in trust funds and with permission from the family this page has been created to provide a trust for the family.

‘All donations will be used for the sole benefit of the family and no charges or fees will be paid to any trustees or volunteers.’

Ben Lacomba, 38, has been charged with Sarah’s murder and appeared in court for the first time earlier this month.

The page has a target of £50,000. Click here to donate to the crowdfunding page.