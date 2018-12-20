Sarah Wellgreen: Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder two months after Portsmouth beauty therapist went missing

Have your say

Police investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen have re-arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The man, in his 30s, was previously arrested on October 16 in connection with the investigation.

Sarah, 46, who had a part-time job at Puresun in Elm Grove, Southsea, was last seen on October 9.

She has not been in touch with her family since. She was reported missing on October 11.

Police in Kent, where Sarah was living, are also carrying out a further search of a home in New Ash Green today.

Earlier this month her boyfriend Neil James made a heartfelt plea on Facebook for anyone with information to come forward.

Police had previously put out an appeal to anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage of the New Ash Green area between October 9 and October 10.

Sarah is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with green eyes and straight brown shoulder-length hair.

Her car was left at her home address and there have been no new transactions on her bank or credit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 0207 158 0011, Freephone 0800 056 0154 quoting 11-0423.



