Sarah Wellgreen: Volunteers bid to raise £50,000 for family of missing Portsmouth beauty therapist 

VOLUNTEERS are on a mission to raise £50,000 to support the family of beauty therapist Sarah Wellgreen, who has been missing for nearly three months.

Members of the public, who helped with the community searches led by Kent Police for the 47-year-old, have launched the Sarah Wellgreen Trust to help care for her five children.

Her eldest son Lewis Burdett, 22, who lives in Portsmouth, travelled up to Kent when she first went missing near New Ash Green, Sevenoaks, Kent on October 9 and has since been taking care of his siblings.

Friends said previously that she splits her time between Kent and Portsmouth, and she works part-time at Puresun in Elm Grove, Southsea.

Shaun Fishenden is one of the coordinators and will become a trustee after the trust is set up later this month.

He said: ‘We have been overwhelmed with support from the community not only during the searches but also with wanting to ensuring there is support for Sarah's family in the long-term.

‘This appeal is not about providing “charity” for the family but providing a long term commitment to them, providing Lewis and Sarah’s mother help with the day-to-day care of a family without their Mum.

‘Lewis is a remarkable, young man who has looked after his younger siblings amazingly despite going through the same traumatic ordeal himself. All of us voluntary co-ordinators are very proud of him.’

The crowdfunding page has so far raised nearly £2,500 and the coordinators told The News the money will go into a trust once it has been set up by a solicitor.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, with authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, charged Ben Lacomba, 38, from Bazes Shaw, New Ash Green, with her murder.

Mr Lacomba, who was Sarah’s former partner, was originally arrested on October 16 in connection with the investigation. He was re-arrested on Thursday December 20 and appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court and Maidstone Crown Court via video link on December 21.

He was remanded in custody until January 18 when he will reappear at crown court.

The search for Sarah is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 0207 158 0011, Freephone 0800 056 0154 quoting 11-0423.

Her partner Neil James has issued several pleas on Facebook for information and urged people to check their CCTV and dash cam footage from the day she went missing.

His latest post read: ‘‘Remind yourself, any friends, companies you work, whether you were delivering food or parcels, lorry driver, taxi, on a motorbike or cyclist walking or anything... for around the areas mentioned and beyond these local places...if you or they have CCTV, Dash Cam footage, anything that they maybe not before thought as being normal, could be incredibly important and absolutely be vital to help the authorities.

‘Sarah is such a loving family member especially to her children, mum and all her family. Sarah would do anything and everything for all her family, friends and mine without expecting anything in return.

‘Each and everyone of us miss her with so much love and affection and want her home.’

To donate visit gofundme.com/Sarah-Wellgreen-Trust?fbclid=IwAR1JhQ9-m137VElDt7ugOEaLFl7S57P5A_djdYJq6PN3K17j8jdp3NL-KPY