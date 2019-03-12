Have your say

The Easter holidays are less than a month away, and pupils across the Portsmouth area will have two weeks away from the classroom.

Parents may also be looking to book some time off work and a short break away.

Some airlines are also offering deals on flights as people look to get their summer holidays sorted as soon as possible.

Term dates are available for schools in Portsmouth (dates from Portsmouth City Council) and Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville (dates from Hampshire County Council).

Private schools will have their own term dates.

Parents are encouraged to check their individual school’s website for term dates, as inset dates may cause them to differ.

Here are the holiday dates for our local schools in 2019:

Easter – Monday April 8 to Monday April 22

May Day – Monday May 6

Summer half term – Monday May 27 to Friday May 31

Summer holidays – Wednesday July 24 to Tuesday September 3

Autumn half term – Monday October 28 to Friday November 1

Christmas – Monday December 23 to Friday January 3 2020

For more information on school holiday dates go to the Portsmouth City Council or Hampshire County Council website.