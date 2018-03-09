School pupil Lowena to send code into space

A SCHOOL pupil from Portsmouth will have code sent to the International Space Station next month.

Lowena Hull, Year 11 from Portsmouth High School, has got through to the next stage of the Mission Space Lab run by the Raspberry Pi organisation.

Students had the chance to design science experiments and write code to be run on one of the two Raspberry Pis on the International Space Station.

They had the opportunity to design an experiment for one of two scientific themes – life in space or life on Earth.

In April, Lowena’s code will be sent to the ISS, and then she will receive back her experimental data.

Lowena said: ‘It’s amazing to get through to the next stage and I can’t wait to see what images of Earth will be collected.’

Next, to get deeper insight into the process of scientific endeavour, she will need to produce a final report analysing her findings.

Winners will then be chosen based on the final report.