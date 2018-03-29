Schools and firms mark ‘Wear a Hat Day’ to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research

SCHOOLS, businesses and others wanting to make a difference placed their hats firmly on their heads in the name of charity.

All shared the same aim on Brain Tumour Research’s Wear A Hat Day, organised to help to raise vital funds needed to find a cure for brain tumours and raise awareness.

Carl Baggott, Oliver Martindale, Daniel Kerr, manager Dale Lambourne, Martin Edwards, Jim Harding and Jason Boden at Covers in Norway Road, Hilsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Padnell Infant School at Cowplain took part and 270 pupils made hats to wear to school, or wore hats of their own – as well as taking in donations.

Mandy Grayson, the school’s headteacher, said: ‘A nine-year-old girl I taught when she was in reception died last week of a brain tumour, so I decided that as a school, we would raise funds this year in recognition of her.

‘We had an Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatter’s tea party. Staff dressed up and 270 pupils wore hats that were either Easter or Alice in Wonderland related, to mark Wear A Hat Day.

‘Some children made their own and you could tell they had which was really nice, and some wore hats that were sentimental to them in some way.

The team at Specsavers Havant

‘One pupil wore his grandad’s hat.’

The school managed to raise £240 for Brain Tumour Research.

The charity’s research facility is situated within the University of Portsmouth’s Centre of Excellence.

Mandy added: ‘I think the children really understood the importance of what we were doing.

‘One pupil covered his hat with facts about Brain Tumour Research, which was really thoughtful.

‘Padnell Junior School had a Zumba day and wore items of pink alongside their uniforms to recognise the day.’

At the Centre of Excellence, experts carry out vital research in an attempt to find a cure for brain tumours, which kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other form of cancer.

The team at Specsavers in Havant took treats to work for customers to purchase and dressed up in order to raise funds.

Store manager Karen Jarrold had surgery to remove a brain tumour after being diagnosed in 2008.

Lorraine Martingale, receptionist at the nearby Specsavers audiology store also in Havant, lost her sister to a brain tumour.

Karen, who has since been diagnosed with two further benign brain tumours, said: ‘Brain Tumour Research is a cause we are very close to at the store.’

, and we support any activity to help the charity continue its research into helping prevent this devastating disease.

‘We’d like to thank everyone who contributed and supported us.’