Scouts net £1,000 grant for boating

SEA Scouts have been handed £1,000 to boost their equipment.

The 1st Portsmouth Sea Scouts was handed the cash by Persimmon Homes South Coast in Fareham.

The developer dishes out match-funded grants to groups under its Community Champion scheme. Phillip Jones, from the Scout group, said: ‘We are raising funds for boat development and maintenance fund and decided to apply to Community Champions.

‘We were delighted when Persimmon Homes South Coast chose us to benefit from the scheme. It is a real boost.

‘It is important to us that we continue to offer water activities to young people and the fund is used to maintain and improve the boats which are used for our weekly water sessions, where we teach young people sailing and power boating.’

Matt Paine, managing director for Persimmon Homes South Coast, said: ‘It is clear the 1st Portsmouth Sea Scouts provide a great service within the community.’

He urged unsuccessful applicants to bid again.