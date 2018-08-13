Seafront signs remind residents to have say on Southsea Coastal Scheme

THE council is hoping seafront signs in Southsea will remind people to get involved in a £100m sea defence scheme.

Detailed signs have been installed in the relevant areas from Long Curtain Moat to Eastney to explain options for the defences.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, environment boss at Portsmouth City Council, said: 'We had already expanded the number of consultation events to cover more of the city, which were great success with over 1,700 people attending.

'The consultation is open until the end of August and we are still keen to get as many responses as possible so we've put temporary signs along the seafront showing what the defences could look like in each area which encourage visitors to go online and give us their feedback.'

Consultation materials will be available in the Pyramids and Blue Reef Aquarium, and are all available online on the website including the scheme visualisation and 360 degree viewer.

To find out more visit southseacoastalscheme.org.uk.