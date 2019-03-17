THE search is on for couples in Portsmouth who want to press pause on their relationships and enjoy a summer of being single.

Singletown is ITV2’s newest reality show and producers are on the hunt for five couples to spend the summer living in luxury apartments in London, going on dates with hand-picked suitors at the hottest venues in town and get to experience out of this world parties.

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels, said: ‘Singletown is a fun relationship show featuring a diverse mix of young couples from all over the UK brought together in the most aspirational urban setting - London in the summer.

‘ITV2’s young audience will hopefully be hooked on the dating dilemmas, twists and turns and the fresh and re-kindled romances that emerge from this exciting new format.’

The cameras will be there to capture the story of each couple who will have a different reason for putting their relationships on ice – from school sweethearts who’ve never dated other people properly, newer relationships that have hit the rocks, or maybe two people who just want a summer of self-discovery before they settle down.

At the end of the summer they can choose to go back to their partner or stick to flying solo.

David Williams from Keshet Productions said: ‘Singletown has a unique starting point – it

begins with an end – and I can’t wait to watch these freshly minted singles have an unforgettable summer in the city.’

Applications are now open and will be closing on Friday May 3.

To apply visit itv.com/beontv/shows/couples