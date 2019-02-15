Search for Portsmouth pensioner who braved cold to feed the homeless continues

THE SEARCH is on for a Portsmouth pensioner who went viral on the internet after she was filmed handing out food to the homeless

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth-elect Councillor David Fuller wants to thank the elderly woman who was recorded handing out mugs of soup to rough sleepers on Albert Road in Southsea.

The soup lady of Albert Road

Cllr Fuller said: ‘Watching that video brought a tear to my eye and I am still choked up about it now.

‘I think that at her mature age going out in the cold and giving out food is a truly wonderful act and I would really like to say thank you to her and invite her to lunch.’

Cllr Fuller would like for the Good Samaritan and a friend to join him at the mayor making ceremony in May.

He added: ‘I know everyone tries to do their bit for the homeless in the city as does the council, especially Councillor Darren Sanders who is doing a lot with the homeless strategy at the moment.

‘But this woman is a really wonderful person and I want her to get some recognition.’

If you know who the woman is please contact The News by calling 023 9262 2130 or email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk