Search for Portsmouth pensioner who braved cold to feed the homeless continues

THE SEARCH is on for a Portsmouth pensioner who went viral on the internet after she was filmed handing out food to the homeless
Lord Mayor of Portsmouth-elect Councillor David Fuller wants to thank the elderly woman who was recorded handing out mugs of soup to rough sleepers on Albert Road in Southsea.
Cllr Fuller said: ‘Watching that video brought a tear to my eye and I am still choked up about it now.
‘I think that at her mature age going out in the cold and giving out food is a truly wonderful act and I would really like to say thank you to her and invite her to lunch.’
Cllr Fuller would like for the Good Samaritan and a friend to join him at the mayor making ceremony in May.
He added: ‘I know everyone tries to do their bit for the homeless in the city as does the council, especially Councillor Darren Sanders who is doing a lot with the homeless strategy at the moment.
‘But this woman is a really wonderful person and I want her to get some recognition.’
If you know who the woman is please contact The News by calling 023 9262 2130 or email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk