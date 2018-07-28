See the moment stranded dog Max is rescued from island in Portsmouth Harbour

LUCKY pup Max was plucked from danger after becoming stranded on an island in the middle of Portsmouth Harbour.

His owner had taken him out for a walk near Portchester Castle when he escaped on to the harbour mud and swam to Pewitt Island.

Max a small brindle terrier was rescued by coastguard and lifeboat crews on Saturday (July 28) after becoming stranded on an island in the middle of Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Gafirs

But Max's owner struggled to coax Max back to the safety of the mainland and, not wanting to become stuck in the mud themselves, called the coastguard for assistance.

Hill Head and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams along with Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) were paged to rescue the dog around 11am today.

Gafirs Lifeboat coxswain Peter Byford said: ‘We transferred four Coastguard officers from the shore to deploy to the island with the help of one of the Queen’s Harbour Master’s patrol vessels.

‘Using a line from the lifeboat we veered the harbour patrol vessel down on to the shore of Pewitt Island where officers scooped up Max and returned to our vessel.

‘The dog owner did the right thing. Calling the Coastguard to help in these situations is always better than attempting a rescue yourself and getting into more trouble.

‘The mud in Portsmouth Harbour can be very deep and sticky and can be incredibly dangerous to wade into.

‘This was a superb, multi-agency rescue that resulted in a very happy ending – Max was rather cold and distressed, but very happy to be reunited with his owner.’

It was Gafirs’ 59th call of the year. The independent charity relies on donations to keep going.