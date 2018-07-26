Sensory garden opens Delight as sensory garden opens at Portsmouth day service

A SENSORY garden for disabled service users has been opened in Portsmouth, proving hugely popular with visitors.

Henderson Road Day Service recently had a sensory garden installed – which has apparently gone down a treat.

Assistant manager Duncan Mathewson said: ‘The response has been hugely positive.

‘It provides a fundamental resource for the service users that we have – it’s an accessible outdoors space that we previously didn’t have here.’

The garden was funded by a donation from Roy Maunder, with Fachtna Mcaboy putting the plants into the garden itself – which features an array of colours, smells and sounds.

Duncan added: ‘Colas also did the groundwork for us and it wouldn’t have gotten off the ground without them.

‘I don’t think I could pick out a single favourite part. Everything in the garden works really well together – and the raised beds give our service users the chance to get a feel for the plants too.’