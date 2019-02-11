Seven pigeons with broken wings found dumped in Portsmouth street

SEVEN injured pigeons have been found dumped in a street in Portsmouth.

The RSPCA has launched an urgent appeal for information after the birds – all with their right wings broken - were discovered by a member of the public yesterday evening around 11.45pm in Victoria Road North around 11.45pm at the junction with Bradford Road.

Inspector Alan Browning said: ‘This was an upsetting and gruesome discovery. All the birds were unable to fly because they all had broken right wings, and sadly had to be put to sleep by a vet.

‘They were all a breed of fancy pigeons in greys, browns, and whites who’d clearly been dumped in the road in the poor condition they were found.

‘We are calling on the local community to come forward with any information they may have. Our inspectorate appeal line can be reached on 0300 123 8018.’

The pigeons all had rings on them but the details were not up to date, with the latest known address being in Nottingham.