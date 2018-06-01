Shingle work set to get under way at city seafront

ESSENTIAL works to preserve the natural habitat at Southsea beach are due to begin on Monday.

Contractors working on behalf of Portsmouth City Council will move shingle that has built up for years on the inside of Long Curtain Moat to near the Naval Memorial, where it will complement promenade repair works that were recently completed.

It is hoped that the resulting free flow of water which occurs naturally with the tide, and could help preserve the habitat that is provided for protected species such as eel grass that thrive in the area. Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council’s head of environment, said: ‘I’m pleased to see that work will soon be under way to protect the unique habitat in this area.’