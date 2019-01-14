Ship repairer with base in Portsmouth secures new contracts in 2019 

Have your say

A ship repairer with facilities in Portsmouth has started the year with a focus on core customers and several refit wins.

The SMS Group, which has a facility at Building 1/209 in HM Naval Base, says it is also targeting new markets in 2019.

The business specialises in ship repair, marine engineering and major fabrication in the commercial marine, defence and superyachts sectors.

Its latest contracts wins have included overhauls for three engine refits, and the company has also recruited Dan Lockyer as outfit manager.

Ben Rowe, fabrication manager for SMS, said: ‘Having worked hard last year to enhance our reputation locally we’ve won several major marine civil contracts locally.

‘This is due to both our experience and can do attitude.

‘I genuinely believe that we’ve attracted some of the best local tradesman and we’re now seeing the benefits of their expertise and our company approach to team work.’

Dave Chaffers, mechanical manager for SMS, added: ‘The big news is the three major mechanical refits that we’ve won.

‘We have over 30 time-served marine mechanical engineers in the business now, which is pretty unique on the south coast.’

SMS is currently undertaking several overhauls on Stork-Wartsila FHD 240 engines, Ruston RK27 engines and Scania D12 generators for clients.

It has seven primary sites in Lowestoft, Dover, Portsmouth, Southampton, Poole, Bristol and Plymouth. Its head office is in Ocean Quay in Southampton.