Shocked Southsea residents concerned about going out at night after knife attack on OAPs

AN ATTACK on two elderly people who were threatened with a knife on Christmas Day has left residents living down the same road with worries about going out at night.

Mrs Lawrence Soulie, a 38-year-old mother, was shocked to find out two people in their 80s had been attacked by a man at 8pm, on St Vincent Road in Southsea.

She said: ‘I knew something had happened because we had something through the door form police, but I didn’t know the victims were two elderly people, or they were threatened with a knife.

‘It’s terrible. We were in all day on Christmas Day and didn’t hear anything.

‘It’s very scary to hear because I’ve got young kids and we walk everywhere so we’ll have to be careful.

‘There are a lot of people living down this road with families.’

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man was scared off by a passing vehicle and fled the area.

Joanne Parker, 29, said: ‘I’ve lived here about a year and it’s normally pretty quiet. Things happen all over the place but it’s horrible to think down here, on Christmas Day, that that happened.

‘It does really worry me because we go out to walk the dog quite late at night and it’s not nice to think there are people hanging around waiting to cause trouble.’

Lefur Jean-Bernard, 50, saw the police arrive on Boxing Day to inform other St Vincent Road residents about the crime.

‘Things like that don’t happen here, in other roads around us it does but not here,’ he said.

‘I’ve lived here 11 years and not heard of anything like this happening on this road.

‘It’s awful, you have to be vigilant all the time. Portsmouth is a big city and bad things like that happen.’

The attacker is described as white, aged in his 40s or 50s and around 5ft 6ins tall. He was wearing a black jacket, black woolly hat and black trousers.

Anyone with any information should contact Hampshire police on 101 quoting 44180477570.