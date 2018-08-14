'Should have been a new Pompey stadium’: Here's how Facebook reacted to news that Portsmouth will get a new country park 

Portsmouth is set to get a brand new country park the 'size of 86 football pitches’ by 2020.

However the reaction to the news has been rather mixed on Facebook, ranging from people happy about the plans to others claiming it should have been a new Pompey stadium or a theme park. Read 11 of reactions here:

Beginning next month, the scheme will offer city residents 128 acres of new, green space – the equivalent of 86 football pitches.

It’s anticipated it will be open to the public in 2020.