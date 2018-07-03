Show must go on!

Have your say

YOUNGSTERS have taken to the stage for a full dress rehearsal ahead of two days of performing.

Pupils from Mayville High School are taking on High School Musical at Kings Theatre in Albert Road, Southsea.

Year 9 pupil Alex Higgins, 14, is playing Troy in the hit musical. He said: ‘It’s going really well, it’s tiring and exciting but it’s a great experience. I’ve been learning my lines and going through it all.’

Maddison Cripps, 14, is playing Taylor.

She said: ‘It’s really enjoyable and it’s just a lot of fun.’

Performances run today and tomorrow, with two a day. The matinee starts at 2pm and the evening show is at 7pm.

Call (023) 9285 2232 for tickets.