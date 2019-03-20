‘Skint’ Southsea dad who turned down a few pints of beer with mates wins £3.8m lottery

A SOUTHSEA dad who turned down a few pints of beer watching the football with his mates lucked out when he scooped a cool £3.8m on the National Lottery last Saturday.

The lucky man, who will collect his cheque at the Spinnaker Tower with Champagne on Thursday morning, claimed the cash after his Lucky Dip ticket matched all six numbers to win the Lotto Jackpot.

Spinnaker Tower

The fledgling millionaire now has plans to look after his nearest and dearest and go on an adventure.

People are being urged to join the lucky man as he raises a glass to celebrate his life-changing lottery win.

The incredible lottery win – the largest the area is thought to have seen – is far from the only time the region has been in the headlines for having lottery winners. Last year Pompey fan Jason Jagodzinski won £1m in March, as did Havant couple Patrick and Paula Moring from Havant in November.

Tanya Smith, of Portsmouth, won £100,000 last February and The Victorious Secret syndicate won just under £123,000 in June.