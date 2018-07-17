Sky confirms what has caused internet to go down in Portsmouth area for thousands of people

PROBLEMS that have left thousands of people without internet access in Portsmouth and across the area were caused by damage to cables, and not by a fault, Sky has confirmed.

Damage was caused to a cable near the A27, affecting people across Portsmouth, Cosham, Gosport, Havant, Hayling Island and Bedhampton.

Sky had already identified the issue as being a cable issue, with engineers arriving in the early hours of this morning to fix the problem.

Sky believe that the problem has been ‘largely resolved’ with engineers working on getting remaining people back online.

The company has apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers.