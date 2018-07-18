Skydivers capture spectacular views of Isle of Wight and Hampshire

A group of skydivers have capture spectacular pictures of the Isle of Wight.

The group jumped from 10,000ft and enjoyed a bird’s eye view of Sandown, as well as spotting Portsmouth.

Skydivers leap out of a plane over Isle of Wight. Picture: Darrell Gibson

The jump was organised by Skydive Isle of Wight on Tuesday, and BBC journalist Dominic Blake took part.

A veteran of almost 500 descents, the 49-year-old said: 'It was breathtaking.

‘You could see the whole island from up there, Portsmouth, the Spinnaker Tower and all the way along the coast from Bournemouth to Chichester.

‘I'm very lucky to live and work in such a beautiful area, and there's no better way to see it.’

The parachute club operates from Sandown Airport on a part-time basis and will be open

again on July 24 and 25 and August 7 and 8.