Slow take-up in rough sleepers’ use of emergency beds

EMERGENCY beds have been set out for people sleeping rough this winter.

Portsmouth City Council said dozens of people had used the emergency beds since December 6.

The council funds the provision, which is run by The Society of St James and the Salvation Army in Portsmouth.

A city council spokesman said: ‘The Society of St James and the Salvation Army have been providing a winter beds service to give people sleeping on the streets a warm, dry place to sleep since December 6. The service is funded by Portsmouth City Council and runs until March 5. There are 45 beds available, and the highest number used so far is 32.’