Snow flurries could fall in city in the days to come

THERE is a chance of snow in the Portsmouth area over the next couple of days, the Met Office has said.

Wintry conditions are expected to grip much of the country by tonight, including in the south east.

On its website the Met Office has forecast sleet in the Hayling Island and Havant area between 7pm and 8pm tonight.

In the north of the region, in areas such as Petersfield, there could also be snow in the early hours of today.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, and with the wind chill factor it could feel as cold as -5C.

Met Office spokesman Martin Bowles said a cold front was approached from the north-west, working its way south leaving a ‘substanial’ amount of settling snow.

‘It will continue to work its way into the south east, but as it does so it will become a much weaker affair so actually pretty much the whole country can expect to get some snow between six o’clock this evening and six o’clock tomorrow,’ he said yesterday.