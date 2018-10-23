Solicitor named as best in the country at awards 

Have your say

A SOLICITOR based in Portsmouth has been recognised as the best in the nation at an industry award scheme.

Mark Tooley from Larcomes won the award for Solicitor Advocate of the Year at the Law Society of England and Wales’s Excellence Awards in London last week.

Law Society president Christina Blacklaws said: ‘Congratulations to Mark and the whole team at Larcomes for this well-deserved recognition.’

Janice Ward, managing partner of Larcomes, said: ‘Mark is passionate about achieving the best results for his clients.’