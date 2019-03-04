Song performance inspired by real life women

Have your say

AS part of International Women’s Day celebrations, a composer will perform songs written about real-life inspirational women from the past.

Louise Jordan will be performing on Friday, March 8 at 6pm in the Eldon Building organised in collaboration with the University of Portsmouth’s Women and Gender Studies Research Group.

Her latest project ‘The Hard Way’ tells the remarkable story of Hannah Mitchell who grew up in poverty on a remote hilltop farm but escaped to become a suffragette, councillor and a Manchester city magistrate.

The event is free but places must be booked in advance by calling 023 928 4 3757.

