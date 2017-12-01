South Western Railway passengers can now claim compensation if trains are 15 minutes late

Have your say

PASSENGERS travelling on South Western Railway trains are now able to claim compensation if their service is late by 15 minutes or more.

Previously customers could only claim back part of their fare after 30 minutes, but are now eligible for a 25 per cent pay back for delays between 15 and 29 minutes.

Picture: Chris Brown

All claims must be received within 28 days of the delay and include the original ticket, receipt or copy of the season ticket.

Christian Neill, South Western Railway’s head of customer experience, said: ‘We recognise that every minute counts if you’re travelling by train - especially for busy commuters.’

To claim go to delayrepay.southwesternrailway.com, visit the SWR mobile App or use post.