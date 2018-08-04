Southbourne teenage girl, 14, has gone missing 

A teenage girl has gone missing from Southbourne and police have launched an appeal to find her.

Maisie Farley, 14, was last seen at the train station on Thursday (August 2).

Have you seen Maisie? Picture: Sussex Police

In a post on Facebook, Sussex Police said: ‘We need your help sharing this appeal to make sure Maisie Farley is ok.

‘We know she regularly goes missing but she is only 14 and still a child. Where she is is of concern for us and we need your help in spreading the word and getting people to keep an eye out for her.

‘These are pictures of her getting on a train at Southbourne on Thursday (August 2) and we believe she is in South London. Please help.’

If you have seen Maisie, or have any details about her whereabouts you should contact the police on 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk.