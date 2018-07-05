Southsea coastal defences: How the £100 million project would work explained 

Southsea’s mammoth £100 million coastal defence project is now in the public consultation stage and a whole raft of new details have been unveiled.

But what exactly is being proposed and how would it work? Here is all the details about the scheme explained:

Consultations for the scheme started yesterday at Eastney Community Centre and will offer information on proposals for eight areas of the seafront, with the opportunity to provide feedback via questionnaires.

Read More: New pictures unveiled for Southsea’s £100m costal defence project as consultation begins

The project, that will protect more than 8,000 homes from flooding, has the potential to be the single biggest local authority-led flood defence scheme in the country with a predicted cost of more than £100m.

Read More: Why is the work needed?

Although an initial consultation ran in 2014, this is the first time people in Portsmouth will have the chance to vote on the detailed impressions.

Let us know your thoughts on the proposals in the comments below.