Southsea deli fights against obesity

Have your say

A DELI and an MP have joined forces in the battle against obesity.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan and Daniel Nowland, owner of Southsea Deli in Victoria Road North, Southsea, are joining TV chef Jamie Oliver’s fight against junk food adverts targeting children.

The TV chef wants to bring in a 9pm watershed for junk food advertising. He says there is nothing to protect them ‘apart from covering their eyes’.

Mr Morgan and Mr Nowland are supporting the TV star’s bid to push government to ban online and television advertising for junk food aimed at children.

Mr Nowland spent years working for the chef’s food team.

‘Children are being bombarded with junk food adverts on telly, online, on buses, trains, and even when they are just walking down the street,’ Mr Morgan said.

‘If the government are serious about tackling obesity, they’ve got to tackle this sooner rather than later.’

Mr Nowland added: ‘The benefits of a healthy and sustainable diet are enormous for children and adults alike. My new deli in the heart of Southsea prides itself on responsibly sourced local fresh produce, helping residents in Portsmouth eat better.

‘I’m fully behind Jamie Oliver’s AdEnough campaign backed by our local MP Stephen Morgan. It was a pleasure to help launch the Portsmouth campaign.’