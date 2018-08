HAVE you got any historic pictures of Southsea Fire Station?

On Saturday, September 1, the station will be hosting its annual open day and at the same time, celebrating 40 years at its current location of Somers Road.

For display purposes staff are desperately seeking old pictures of the station.

Any old photographs that can reflect the ‘40 Years in the Life of the Fire Station’ display will be welcomed.

Contact the station directly for more information or to donate any pictures.