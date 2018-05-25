Southsea Live at the Bandstand kicks off tomorrow: Here’s this year’s line-up

Have your say

BANDSTAND is back for the summer with a bang.

Live at the Bandstand sees music revellers sprawled out on the common and dancing their weekends away to a whole host of different sounds including jazz, rock, swing and hits from the ’80s and ’90s.

The line-up for the summer of events, which runs until August 12, is as follows (headliners are in capitals):

Saturday, May 26: Local bands COLOUR OF THE JUNGLE, Jamin, Bella Estelle

Sunday, May 27: World music AFRO TALLAWAH, Kasai Masai, DJs Sahara Rock & Mo Funk

Saturday, June 2: Chart hits & more FM LIVE, Mollie Scott, The UVG

Sunday, June 3: 90s and 80s CHOOSE 90s, Great Scott featuring Rachael Hawnt (80s)

Saturday, June 9: Country JEANNINE BARRY, Becky Lawrence, Waif & Stray, Gasoline & Matches

Sunday, June 10: Tributes THE FAB BEATLES, Number 9

Saturday, June 16: Tributes THE WALL OF FLOYD, Barbudo

Sunday, June 17: Ska SKA DOGS, Offbeat Offensive, Levi

Saturday, June 23: Beats & swing THE DAY OF THE RABBLEMENT, Ismael Clark, Prince Brandon

Sunday, June 24: Covers MOJO DOLLAR, The South Coast Collective

Saturday, June 30: Covers MR BIG STUFF, Mixtape Band

Sunday, July 1: Hip-hop / funky beats THE TRIBE, Karl Phillips and The Rejects, Naan Breddaz

Saturday, July 7: Monkeylove Stunt Team EMPTIFISH, Monkeylove Stunt Team

Sunday, July 8: Beats & swing THE PETEBOX, Remedysounds, Wesley Brown

Saturday, July 14:Tributes FOREVER QUEEN, Kate Bush-ka

Sunday, July 15: Beats & swing BACKBEAT SOUNDSYSTEM, The Silhouettes, Tom Mayhem

Saturday, July 21: Beats & swing COLLAPSED LUNG, Omar Baba, Motif

Sunday, July 22: Beats & swing BARE JAMS, Dani Uziel, JustSayYes

Saturday, July 28: Charmed Life Festival BEMIS, Arcade Hearts, Submariner

Sunday, July 29: Big band / swing PORTSMOUTH UNIVERSITY BIG BAND, Amy Baker

Saturday, August 4: 60s/mod LAUREN & THE HEATWAVES, The Autumn Stone

Sunday, August 5: Jazz PEDIGREE JAZZ BAND

Saturday, August 11: Pop punk BLINK DAZE, Paramore or Less

Sunday, August 12: Swing, soul & Motown THE JIVE ACES, Brock Landers & the Estelles

