Southsea promenade returned to former glory

A COUNCILLOR has praised contractors for their swift work restoring Southsea promenade.

Part of the walkway near the naval memorial has been fully restored seven weeks after it collapsed due to adverse weather.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, the new cabinet member for environment at Portsmouth City Council, was pleased to see the promenade re-open on May 25.

He said: ‘I’m delighted that the promenade and beach are back open ready for the busy summer season just seven weeks after the collapse occurred.

‘We’ve worked hard alongside the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership, contractors Knights Brown and Colas to undertake this speedy repair, which means that residents and visitors will be able to enjoy this area of the seafront once again.

‘These failures are occurring as the existing sea defences come to the end of their lifespan, and underlines the need to replace and upgrade them along the length of the seafront.’

The news comes after city council leader Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson vowed to create a new cross-party group to tackle the Southsea sea defences.