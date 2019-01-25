Southsea punters delighted as Victoria and Albert reopens as an O’Neill’s

Have your say

EXCITEMENT has grown in Southsea after a popular pub reopened with a new name and a complete revamp.

What used to be the Victoria and Albert in Albert Road has now become O’Neill’s – an Irish-themed pub with more than 30 branches across the country.

The former Victoria & Albert pub in Albert Road, Southsea, has been revamped and opened it's doors as O'Neill's. Picture: Sarah Standing (240119-6969)

Among the changes are a brand new food menu, a number of new craft beers and a complete refurbishment inside.

Manager Craig McCloud said: ‘O’Neill’s is a great brand and this is a great pub, with a huge reputation in Portsmouth.

‘We were only closed for three weeks for the refurbishment but if feels great to be back open and trading.

‘We have lots of plans for the pub, such as live entertainment and that sort of thing.’

Luke Raeside (32) and Mark Bowler (35) both from Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (240119-6974)

The restaurant received a refurbishment from top to bottom, which has gone down a treat with punters.

Mark Bowler, 35, from Portsmouth, was drinking with his friend Luke Raeside, 32.

He said: ‘We were regulars here when it was the Victoria and Albert.

‘I’m really liking the new look of the pub – it’s a lot more modern and looks absolutely fantastic.

‘There might not be a pool table anymore but there are a lot more seats.’

Jackie Gleaves, 64, was out celebrating her birthday with her friend Jenny Christie, 63.

Jackie said: ‘It looks lovely in here and I think it’s really nice.

‘I’m also really liking the idea of having all the seating on one level.

‘The new menu is interesting – I’ll probably have a burger or something, followed by plenty of drinks.’

Mr McCloud says that he cannot decide on his favourite changes to the pub.

He explained: ‘Everything has been changed and I can’t really pick out one single thing.

‘We have a brilliant new food menu with Irish flair, a lot more craft beers and more premium lagers.

‘The pub looks fantastic and I’m a huge fan of the beer garden outside – we can’t wait to show the Six Nations there.

‘I’d love to have everyone come and see us to enjoy the craic – I think it’s going to be a real surprise to people when they first come inside.

‘Some people might have been apprehensive about the change, but I think they’re going to love it.’