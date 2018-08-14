Southsea rapper crowned ‘King of Pork Pies' with farming themed track

A Southsea rapper has been crowned ‘King of Pork Pies’ after winning a national song writing competition.

Joe Harrison, 30, who creates music under the stage name Joe Burger, was given the chance to record a track at a top London recording studio.

Southsea rapper is 'King of Pork Pie'. Picture: Pork Farm

His pork pie themed rap beat off competition from across the country to win Pork Farm-ers’ Mashup competition.

The security engineer said: ‘I’m chuffed to bits and absolutely buzzing to have won.

‘What an opportunity to get myself out there. I was just scrolling through Instagram and I saw one of those sponsored adverts from Pork Farms.

‘I did a remix of Ice Ice Baby called Pork Pie Baby and they picked it as the winner. They put me up in a hotel in London and we recorded the track at Hot Money Studios.

You can stream Joe Burger's track right now. Picture: Joe Burger

‘I started rapping properly about a year ago. Since then I have had five plays on BBC Radio Solent introducing, which isn't bad for my first year.

‘All of the royalties from all of the streams and downloads of the track are going to helping young British farmers.’

Joe, who was born and raised in Portsmouth, also filmed a music video for his light-hearted farm themed rap ‘King of Pork Pie’ at Hot Money Studios – and the track is available for download now.

‘Everyone loves it. It’s a well put together song. It is going down really well,’ He added.

‘I’ve always loved rap music and recording this song means a lot to me because we’ve had good fun while giving something back to the community and celebrating the great work of British farmers.

‘I was on BBC 5 Live. It is a win win situation for everyone, it helps farmers and it is a great little platform for my music.

‘The track came out last Wednesday and it has already had 33,700 views on Facebook. It is doing pretty well.’

The Pork Farm competition was judged by DJ and Producer Chris Stark as well as Patrick Osei, Music Producer and Founder of Hot Money Studios.

Explaining where his stage name comes from, the Southsea rapper said: ‘Joe Burger is a family nickname, I’ve had it for years.

When I was a kid, I always wanted to eat burgers and my nan called me Joe Burger.

So I decided when I started this music thing I would go with that name.’

Kim Burgess, head of markets at Addo Food Group, added: ‘Pork Farms Pork Pies are made with 100 per cent British pork and we are extremely proud of our farming heritage.

‘We wanted to give something back to young British farmers through our competition while uncovering hidden rap talent in the UK.

‘We’ve had some great entries and the calibre of talent has truly blown us away, but Joe’s entry really stood out to us.’

Patrick Osei of Hot Money Studios, added: ‘The Pork Farm-ers’ Mash-up was a unique opportunity for contestants to get creative, show off their talent and be in with a chance of winning a fantastic prize and a platform to showcase their ability.

‘It’s been great working with Joe to record the Pork Farm-ers’ Mash-up, he shows a lot of promise.’

To listen to or download Joe’s winning track, visit – Google Play, Deezer, Spotify or Tidal.

'King of Pork Pie’ music video can be watched at the top of this story.

You can find out more about Joe and his music via his Twitter @joeburgermusic or his website by clicking here