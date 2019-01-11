Southsea restaurant owner defends application for outdoor seating

FEARS outdoor seating at a new Southsea restaurant could be 'dangerous' and encourage anti-social behaviour have been quashed by its owners.

At a licensing sub-committee meeting next week (Jan 22) councillors will decide whether to allow tables and chairs on the pavement adjacent to Bangerz 'n' Mash on Victoria Road South.

It was called to committee after 17 local residents signed a petition, before the venue opened in November last year, with concerns the furniture would block the path and cause noise and disturbance on the street.

One objector, Catherine Jones of Marmion Road, commented: 'I would like to oppose this application on the grounds of the noise pollution and disruption it will cause to myself and my neighbours.

'I think this would be especially disruptive in summer months, when I have no option but to keep the windows open for ventilation.'

But for James Stone, who runs the hot dog eatery with his wife and sister, the worries were unfounded. He said: 'The neighbours wrote their objections before we moved in and since then they have got to know us and many have come in to say they would be fine with it.

'There will still be plenty of room on the pavement as the tables and chairs won't take up much room.'

He explained why an application for outdoor seating had been made.

'We were planning to have a thin bench on the right hand side and then two small round tables with some stools,' he said.

'The intention is for them to be used in the summer. It would really benefit the customers in hot weather as there isn't a garden. Of course if the council don't allow us to have the seating we will respect that.'

One resident, Shirley Woodward, explained that she had misjudged plans for the restaurant. The 55-year-old, who lives on Victoria Road North, said: 'I am disabled and use a wheelchair and at first I was worried there wouldn't be room on the path with the tables there. But when I spoke to the owner he explained and I think it will be fine.

'We now pop in there every now and then and it's not like some pubs that are so noisy you can't hear each other speak or that play loud music. So there's no concern about noise.

'I can't see it being the kind of place that people would fight outside or cause problems.

'And I think James is genuine and he is one of those people who will sort out an issue if we make him aware of it.'

If approved Bangerz 'n' Brewz will be able to have tables and chairs outside between 12pm and 9pm every day.