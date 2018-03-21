Southsea’s Canoe Lake Leisure Tennis Pavilion shortlisted for an award

Have your say

TWELVE buildings have been shortlisted for an award – and Southsea’s Canoe Lake Leisure Tennis Pavilion is one of them.

It was one of 42 buildings to be entered into the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) South Awards 2018.

Out of the 12 shortlisted the pavilion joins two others from Hampshire – Eastleigh College and the base at which classic and competition car dealer Duncan Hamilton ROFGO operates, in Micheldever.

James Robinson, RIBA’s regional director, said: ‘We have a very strong shortlist of buildings for the awards this year.

‘The standard and variety of the entries is high, from private houses to the larger public and institutional buildings.

‘The shortlist also demonstrates the fantastic amount of design talent in the region, in practices both large and small, local and working nationally or indeed, internationally.

‘The region has an amazing architectural heritage with buildings that have the capacity to amaze, inspire and improve our quality of life.

‘This year’s RIBA Regional Awards shortlist in the South and South East show that they are still being built.’

The Canoe Lake Leisure Tennis Pavillion was completed last year.

Buildings from Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and the Isle of Wight are also among those on the shortlist.

All buildings will be assessed by a regional jury, with the winning ones announced at an awards evening and reception at Mercedes-Benz World, on Thursday, May 17.

Award winners will be considered for a RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in June.