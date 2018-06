Have your say

THE SPLASH pad at Canoe Lake in Southsea has been closed until further notice due to a major water leak.

Portsmouth City Council said on Twitter: ‘Unfortunately due to a major leak and other issues, the Canoe Lake splash pad will be closed until further notice.

‘We’re working as fast as possible to fix it but in the meantime, head over to Southsea Splash Pool.’

The splash pad is a child-friendly water feature.