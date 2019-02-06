Southsea’s first brewpub is officially opened and named 

A party involving free beer, canapes, and blindfold challenges marked the official naming of Southsea’s only on-site craft brewery.

Last Thursday, punters and dignitaries gathered at the newest Brewhouse & Kitchen in Southsea Terrace, Southsea, to mark the occasion.

Assistant manager, Ethan Wilford, general manager Matt Chapman, Sophie Hanshaw, Ben Wilson and Oli Kuytylowski.

The venue – formerly the White Horse – is Southsea’s only on-site craft brewery and pub and the night saw the naming ceremony of the brewery itself.

The brewery has been called the ‘Cockleshell Brewery’ after the Cockleshell heroes – the Royal Marines who canoed almost 100 miles behind enemy lines in a bid to blow up ships in a daring World War II raid, in France.

Co-founder Kris Gumbrelll was at the ceremony and said they were proud to have opened their second venue in Portsmouth – the only city they have done so in.

He said: ‘This is a wonderful pub. We are very proud to officially name the brewery. It is our 22nd brewpub in the UK. Portsmouth is our heartland as it is where we opened our very first brew pub six years ago at Guildhall Walk.

General manager Matt Chapman.

‘We are very proud to have now come back to our heartland.'

The acquisition of the pub was the 22nd of the 23 experience-led brewpubs across the country.

Brewhouse & Kitchen was started in 2011 by pub industry veterans Kris and Simon Bunn.

It now employs more than 400 people and has one of the largest award-winning beer portfolios in the world.

Katy Sexton and Cllr David Fuller marking the opening of the brewery.

Co-founder Simon said: ‘We are excited to continue delivering our experience-led brewpubs to communities across the UK and are looking forward to welcoming the Southsea community whilst providing an excellent service to visitors and residents.

‘The site is rich with history and we are very conscious of the coastal location. This is a prime seaside setting and we think this will make this venue a special place for all of the people of Southsea to enjoy.’

Matt Chapman, who formerly managed nearby Southsea pub The Marmion, has taken on the role of general manager.

The pub – which can seat 100 people inside and 250 outside – has employed 21 staff and they are looking to hire more for the summer.